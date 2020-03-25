COVID-19: Senyo Hosi Donates GH¢20k To 37 Military Hospital

Senyo Hosi, the CEO of the Chamber of Bulk Oil Distributors (CBOD) has personally donated GH¢20,000 worth of items to the 37 Military Hospital to help fight the Coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic.

His donation follows reports that the hospital was ill-prepared to cater for COVID-19 patients at its facility.

The donation is to help purchase 35,000 surgical masks as well as 10,000 gloves as protective materials for health workers at the hospital to combat the Covid-19.

Speaking to ModernGhana News, Mr. Hosi, said it will be disastrous to lose a health worker at this time and hence the need to make available all the tools and equipment to work safely.

He urges Ghanaians to support the fight against the Coronavirus with resources to complement government's effort in fighting the pandemic.

“My family and myself support the hospital but we always do it in a very quiet manner. But considering the magnitude of what we have in the country today we have opened our support to the hospital to the public to primarily encourage and inspire others to do same and better”, Mr Hosi stated.

Having received the cheque on behalf of the 37 Military Hospital, Brig-Gen. Nii Adjah Obodai who is the Commander of the Health facility commended Mr. Hosi for the kind gesture.

"I will like to really appreciate this gesture because at this moment we are in this together and like he said, rightly so it is a war of a kind and we need to get ourselves ready.

"Nobody goes to war without preparations. We need to get ourselves ready and it means a lot to all of us. So what you have done has taken us a very great step and we are so encouraged because this empowers us just like fuel to keep us running”, he emphasized.

Brig-Gen. Nii Adjah Obodai has urged all and sundry who have the capacity to help to also get on board and provide additional aid to fight the deadly bug together.