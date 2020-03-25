COVID-19: African Court To Suspend 56th Ordinary Session

Listen to article

The African Court on Human and Peoples' Rights has suspended its 56th ordinary session, which started on March 2 at its seat in Arusha, Tanzania, due to the outbreak of the coronavirus (COVID-19).

Justice Sylvain Oré, African Court President in a statement copied to the Ghana News Agency in Accra on Wednesday said that the measure was necessary to prevent the Judges and staff from contracting COVID-19.

“The African Court has decided to act decisively in the interest of health and safety of all judges, staff and residents of Arusha and beyond,” the statement said.

The Africa Continental Court has adopted emergency measures, which include; decongestion by ordering all non-essential staff to work from home and key departments with limited staff to carry out their duties on shift-basis until further notice.

The statement said African Court further urged the staff to take maximum precaution during this difficult period by ensuring that they adhered to all hygienic conditions, including; use of sterilizers, frequent handwashing and abstinence from crowded places among others.

—GNA