On National Day Of Fasting And Prayer: Rev. Obeng Tells GHS To Show Empathy

The Senior Pastor for Calvary Charismatic Center (CCC) Reverend Ransford Obeng has alerted Ghanaians of the need to empathize with one another since the nation is in challenging times.

He said the dependency ratio in Ghana is so high that many people will be in dangerous situations should their benefactors not go out to work.

Addressing journalists at the conference hall of the church on Tuesday, Rev Tansford Obeng notes that 'this is the time for Ghanaians to be each other's keeper so that together we can survive'.

Many people are used to showing sympathy to the needy but not doing enough action to help them out of their needy situation.

However the CCC pastor said these are times where the citizens showed their love by helping each other out of their desperate situations to show love and care.

Rev. Obeng who is known to contribute his quota in all forms to society especially in the region rallied Christians to take part in Wednesday's fasting and prayer session the President of the Republic has declared.

According to the teacher of the Gospel, as faith-based organisations the only thing they can do to help the country as it battles the dreaded coronavirus disease is to pray.

"I am confident that as a church and faith-based organisation when we rally behind the nation with prayer God will turn this coronavirus calamity away from us", Rev Obeng posited.

The CCC leader urged the church to abide by the directives as explicitly expressed by the President on how citizens must conduct themselves in the face of the outbreak of the viral disease.

He noted that keeping the body clean and observing the basic health guides were as godly as worshipping God.

He said it is possible for God to grant wisdom and knowledge to the country's health and research officers so as to come up with a vaccine to deal with the coronavirus disease.

This, he noted would also be a breakthrough for the country since other countries would be turning to Ghana to buy from us.

"While we pray for God to spare us the spread of the viral disease we should also ask God to help us break through with a solution and a possible vaccine to deal with coronavirus", the CCC leader urged.