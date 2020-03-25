Delta Agro Supports The Seat Of Gov't, Jubilee House To Fight COVID-19

The seat of government, the Jubilee House (State Protocol Office) has received antiseptic liquids and soaps from Delta Agro Limited, leading local manufacturers of antiseptic liquids and soaps.

The donation forms part of the company's nationwide campaign to fight the coronavirus menace which is engulfing the world, with increasing numbers putting themselves in self-isolation as a response to the growing pandemic.

The items, worth thousands of Cedis included 185 cartons of anti-bacteria soap and antiseptic liquid making a total of 8880 pieces.

Marketing According to the Executive of Delta Agro Limited, Mohammed Al-Roz "We believe strongly that our Antiseptic Liquid and Antibacterial Soap products will go a long way to support this crucial campaign at this trying time. We consider the gesture as our Corporate Social Responsibility towards our homeland Ghana.

" We pray and hope that our donation will contribute towards the hygiene and disinfecting of the atmosphere in the good course."

Chief Director, Jubilee House, Mr. Henry Woode, who received the items on behalf of the president praised Delta Agro highly for the support.

He mentioned that the gesture was timely, taking into consideration how fast the deadly disease is spreading.

The Ministry of Interior, Ghana Prisons Service, Ghana Police Hospital, Ghana Immigration Service, Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, Jubilee House, 37 Military Hospital and Ghana National Deaf Association, among other institutions, have also benefited from the Delta Agro gesture.

Fares Gerges, Business Development Manager, and Kennedy Delali Agbekoh, Marketing Officer, all officials of Delta Agro were also present for the presentation.