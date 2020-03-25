Gov't Seeks Parliamentary Approval For Education Regulatory Bodies Bill

Listen to article

The Government is seeking the approval of Parliament to create a new regime for the regulatory bodies in the country.

Known as the Education Regulatory Bodies bill, the legislation combines the existing National Council for Tertiary Education and the National Accreditation Board into a body known as the Ghana Tertiary Education Commission.

The Bill merges other Bodies in the Education regulation in technical, vocational and supervision aspects of the sector.

Minister of State in charge of Tertiary Education, Professor Kwesi Yankah has been making a case for the new regime in Parliament.

The purpose of the Bill is to establish regulatory bodies, to regulate the education sector in the country effectively and efficiently.

The Education Regulatory Bodies Bill, 2019 is made up of six parts, describing the structures of the various Regulatory Bodies.

Part one of the Bill restructures and merges the existing National Council for Tertiary Education and the National Accreditation Board into one institution, to be known as the Ghana Tertiary Education Commission.

Part two of the Bill merges the Council for Technical and Vocational Education and Training, the National Board for Professional and Technician Examinations and the National Vocational Training Institute into a new body, to be known as the National Commission for Technical and Vocational Education and Training.

Parts three, four and five of the Bill provide for the National Teaching Council, the National Inspectorate Authority and the National Council for Curriculum and Assessment respectively.

Part six, which is the final part of the Bill, deals with the administrative and financial provisions in respect of the five regulatory bodies established under the Bill.

The Education Regulatory Bodies Bill, 2019 is made up of 118 Clauses with two Schedules.

The First Schedule is made up of Information Required for an Application for Accreditation while the Second Schedule is made up of Form of Accreditation Certificate.

—citinewsroom