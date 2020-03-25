Alban Bagbin Takes Measures Against Coronavirus In His Constituency

Listen to article

The Member of Parliament for Nadowli-Kaleo who doubles as the second deputy speaker of Parliament, Rt Hon Alban Sumana Bagbin, has undertaken what can be called a radical step to the fight against the deadly COVID-19.

In a statement released by his party Communication Bureau, it is reported that the veteran lawmaker has made a donation of two hundred thousand Ghana cedis to the Nadowli Health Directorate and the Nadowli District Police Command to enable them confront the pandemic with alacrity.

The Member of Parliament is also reported to have donated other medical logistics at an estimated value of about ¢GH160,000 to the Nadowli District Hospital

Below is the full statement released by the NDC Communication Bureau in Nadowli-KaleoNadowli-Kaleo.

Press Release

Tuesday, 24-03-2020.

COVID-19: RT. HON. ALBAN S.K BAGBIN DONATES FUNDS FOR SENSITIZATION AGAINST CORONA VIRUS DISEASE

The Second Deputy Speaker of Ghana Parliament and MP for the Nadowli/Kaleo Constituency, the Rt. Hon. Alban S.K Bagbin, has donated an amount of Ghc20,000.00 to the Nadowli/Kaleo District Health Directorate and the Nadowli/Kaleo District Police Command towards the fight against the deadly Corona virus disease (COVID-19 ).

This intervention is in response to the wild spread of the Coronavirus disease which has been declared a global pandemic by the World Health Organization, WHO, due to its devastating effect on many nations across the globe. According to available statistics (www.worldometer.info, 2020), COVID-19 has so far infected 408,892 people and 18,259 deaths, worldwide. Locally, the disease has contracted about fifty two (52) people with two (2) deaths reported.

The intervention by the hardworking MP is expected to support sensitization campaigns at the Nadowli/Kaleo Constituency against the spread of the disease.

The selfless and people centered Member of Parliament has also donated 300 and 40 vials of certified anti-snake venom and rabies vaccines respectively at an estimated cost of Ghc160,000.00 to the District Health Directorate to support quality health care delivery in the district. This donation is in line with efforts to mitigate the increasing cases of mortalities of snake and dog bites in the district, reported during this year's District Health Review Symposium. The initiative is to also meet the demands by patients as well as remove cost barriers as the vaccines are free for all patients.

In another development, the veteran Member of Parliament has released funds to the District Education Directorate for the payment of all allowances of beneficiaries under the MP's Graduate Employment Scheme (Teaching module) who have been teaching in various schools across the length and breath of the constituency. In 2018, the MP directed the Nadowli/Kaleo District Assembly, in collaboration with the District Education Directorate, to recruit qualified unemployed graduates to teach in varoius schools in the constituency as a measure to curving unemployment among graduates and to improve the standard of education in the district.

The NDC, recognizing the need for these interventions, will continue to implement these pro-poor policies to help lift the people out of difficulties and poverty under the new leadership of Anthony Sumah Mwinkaara. The party therefore urges the good people of the Constituency to rally behind the Member of Parliament and ensure victory for the Parliamentary candidate, Anthony Sumah Mwinkaara in the upcoming general elections to continue these and many good policies of the veteran Leader of our time.

Long Live Rt.Hon ASK Bagbin!

Long Live Nadowli-Kaleo Constituency!!

Long live the NDC!!!

......Signed....

James Dabaga

Dep. Com. Officer

For: Biekpe Sylvester

Communication Officer