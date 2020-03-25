ModernGhanalogo

25.03.2020 General News

Coronavirus: Ghanaians Living In South Africa Urged To Follow Safety Precautions

By Anokye Elvis
The Ghana High Commission in South Africa has urged Ghanaian nationals living in South Africa to abide by the safety measures put in place by the South Africa government during this period of COVID-19 pandemic to curb the spread.

The mission’s directive came after South Africa President announced a 21days nationwide lockdown to halt the spread of the Covid-19 virus.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has announced a nationwide lockdown for 21 days from midnight on Thursday March 26 in a bid to halt the spread of the Covid-19 virus and “save the lives of hundreds of thousands of our people”.

Ramaphosa said that although the decision would negatively affect the economy, “the human cost of delaying this decision would be far greater”.

In a statement signed by the Ghana High Commissioner to South Africa, Mr. George Ayisi Boateng and copied to thepressradio.com also cautioned the Ghanaians Community to avoid organizing meetings in large numbers.

“Members of the Ghanaian Community are to avoid organizing meetings in large numbers. They are encouraged to use telephone as a means of communication”. He said.

“Those who intend to embark on travelling to Ghana should also note that the Government of Ghana has directed closure of all ports of entry until further notice,” the statement added.

The statement further noted that “Whilst the mission monitors situations both from home and in Host County, individuals are also encouraged to do same”.

