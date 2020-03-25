Coronavirus: Deputy Chief Of Staff Distributes Protective Materials To Constituents

The parliamentary candidate for the New Patriotic Party, Lawyer Samuel Abu Jinapor, has distributed over one thousand (1,000) hand sanitizers, Veronica buckets, liquid and carbolic soaps among other items to the people of Damongo Constituency as part measures in curbing the spread of the Coronavirus pandemic.

These items would be used in public places such as Lorry parks, food selling joints, small groupings among other key areas, including premises of Radio For Peace and Development.

The Damongo Constituency chairman for the New Patriotic Party, Alhaji Adams Ibrahim, advised residents to stay safe and keep to the practices outlined by the World Health Organization and Ghana Health Service as preventive measures against contracting and the spread of the virus.

Mr Seidu Abu Jaja, on his part, commended the NPP parliamentary candidate for his consistency in responding to the needs of residents of Damongo.

He disclosed that his greatest worry was how the people of Damongo and its surrounding communities would have adhered to the practice of the safety measures outlined by WHO, due to the unavailability of Personnel Protective Equipment, but with the intervention of the NPP parliamentary candidate, his worries are over.

The Damongo Constituency Director of Communication for the NPP, Mr Iddrisu Lamin, recounted how Lawyer Abu Jinapore earlier this week supported the West Gonja Catholic Hospital, the Municipal Health Directorate and all health centres and CHPS compounds in the Municipality with cartons of carbolic soaps to safeguard workers and patients in those facilities against COVID-19.

He further stated that, through the benevolence of Lawyer Abu Jinapor, they will collaborate with the necessary offices responsible for educating the public for intensive public education on the need to observe World Health Organisation's protocols on Covid-19.

He again called on all to keep to the president's directives and to as well observe the national day of fasting and prayer.