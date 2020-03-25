COVID-19: Socialist Forum Wants Regime Of Random Mass Testing

Listen to article

The Socialist Forum of Ghana has called on government to establish a regime of random mass testing and quarantine centres, using all available facilities like school buildings, hospitals and health facilities including uncompleted buildings.

A statement signed by the Convener of SFG, Mr Blaise Tulo, and copied to the Ghana News Agency said the current situation also required total mobilization of all sections of the Ghanaian society to carry out relief operations and intensify public education.

The Group recommended an “immediate and unconditional lockdown” of the country as the only effective means of combating the virus, given the fact that other options like getting more qualified health personnel and improving the stock of hospital beds were not currently available, and cautioned that “any further delay would be detrimental to the health of Ghana.”

“The spread of the Corona Virus should open our eyes to the reality that health care cannot be treated as a commodity which can be made available to only those who can afford,” it said.

“Healthcare ought to be seen properly as a social service which ought to be accessible to all citizens. The socialization of health care is a task which cannot be ignored any longer.”

The statement said due to the pandemic, the leadership of SFG on Monday, March 23, 2020, suspended all its activities including; cultural events, public fora and film shows.

It urged all members to strictly follow the prescriptions of the scientific community on how to deal with the pandemic.

---GNA