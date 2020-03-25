NPP Duisburg Chapter Appreciate Government Effort In Managing Corona Virus In Ghana

NPP Duisburg wishes to thank the government of Ghana for putting in good measures to protect the people of Ghana against the COVID 19. President Nana Akuffo Addo was on top of his good leadership as the father of the country by giving Ghanaians regular updates that will ensure Ghanaians get the needed information government has put in place to reduce the spread of coronavirus.

The government has formed a Coronavirus management team to oversee the day to day affairs of the COVID-19 epidemic, the President wants to ensure that they put the COVID 19 in control, this is highly recommendable. The opposition party has also formed the COVID-19 team as an alternative to the government of Ghana team. As much as is commendable but we want to state that the government team is a team for Ghana and not any particular party, therefore it is unnecessary to formed NDC COVID-19.

We do not have NPP Ghana, NDC Ghana or Party Ghanaians, we only have Ghanaians with one common goal to fight and win coronavirus.

NPP Duisburg Germany will want to remind Ghanaians again that they have done well but to win the battle against Coronavirus we need to keep on washing our hands, keep distance with people, stop touching your face when outside your home, and stay at home.

You are all precious to mother Ghana and to the development of Ghana, To Ghanaians abroad who will be traveling to Ghana we entreat you to collaborate with the government who has allocated some amount of money to compulsory quarantine those returning to Ghana for some number of days, this to your own good.

To the COVID 19 team, we say AYEEKO, staff, and minister of information, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah

Those who also want to donate towards the fight of coronavirus can send their contribution or donation to Kumasi Market at Mulhiem an der Ruhr. Eppinghofer street 142, our chairwoman Mrs. Mary Ahenka will kindly receive your donation and forward them to Ghana.

WE SAY THIS ALSO SHALL COME TO PASS Sign Dapaah Mavis (Secretary) Ajene Abongo Jacob( Communication Director)