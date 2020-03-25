Covid-19: Gov’t Cleans Agbogbloshie Market

Government through the Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development (MLGRD) yesterday in collaboration with the various security agencies embarked on a clean-up exercise at the Agbogbloshie market in the central business district of Accra.

The exercise followed the massive disinfestation of about 138 markets in Accra last Monday by the ministry to ward off the spread of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The security agencies that took part in the exercise included personnel from the Army, Navy, Prisons and the Police Service.

Speaking to the media on the sidelines of the exercise, a deputy Minister for Local Government and Rural Development, O.B. Amoah, said that it was the dream of government to clean and maintain sanity in the country's market centres.

He said while the disinfestation exercise was on-going, authorities noticed how filthy the market places were and decided to embark on the exercise.

According to him, the clean-up exercise will not end here as many measures had been put in place to keep various markets clean to project the market women from any outbreak.

On the disinfestation exercise, he stressed that it was carried out by the government through the ministry.

Continuing, Mr Amoah indicated that the exercise would soon be extended to the remaining 15 regions, adding that it forms part of government's efforts to prevent the spread of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) in Ghana especially markets centres.

---Daily Guide