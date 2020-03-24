Coronavirus Response: DPS International Introduces Online Classes

Tema-based Delhi Public School (DPS) International has introduced online classes for its students.

The move is in response to President Nana Akufo-Addo’s directive that all schools should remain closed due to the outbreak of coronavirus in Ghana.

All public gatherings including church services, schools, among others, were banned by the President in his second update to the nation on the enhanced measures his administration was undertaking to contain the spread of coronavirus in Ghana.

According to the Director of DPS International, Mukesh Thakwani, the classes started immediately after the President’s directive.

He stated that all classes of DPS International are today conducted online and students, teachers are learning and teaching from home through a well connected digital platform.

He noted that the classes will help to keep the students busy in these difficult times.

According to him, students, parents, and teachers are cooperating a lot, “so students are not only occupied but it’s more like a virtual class.”

“DPSI is always born to deliver the best and in this difficult time also we are here to deliver the best,” Mr Thakwani stated.

He revealed that authorities of the school are ensuring that their students comply strictly with the World Health Organization and Ministry of Health’s directives on how to avoid contracting or spreading the COVID-19.

He encouraged all and sundry to care for themselves and care for others by respecting the directives.

Principal of DPS International, David Raj, noted that the classes have been well structured, trusting that the students and their teachers would do their best.

That notwithstanding, Mr Raj said the classes would be strictly monitored to ensure that they are truly impactful.

According to him, DPS International as a world-class learning institution will at all times take steps to promote the welfare of its students, especially in times like this.

About DPSI Ghana DPS International Ghana was founded in September 2010 by renowned Indian industrialist and philanthropist, Mukesh Thakwani, under the aegis Delhi Public School – a chain of schools all around the globe known for its holistic education.

Mr Thakwani's mission is to champion the cause of education in the West African sub-region, by providing a world-class educational system.

DPS International Ghana is affiliated to the University of Cambridge International Examinations and Central Board of Secondary Education, New Delhi (CBSE).