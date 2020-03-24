Berekum Traditional Council Banishes Apostle Dr Owusu Kwakye From Berekum

Berekum Traditional Council of the Bono Region has banished the founder and leader of Christ Powerful Church (CPC) Apostle Dr Owusu Kwakye from Berekum for disobeying the Traditional Council.

The Traditional Council headed by the Berekumanhene Daasebre Dr Amankona Diawuo ll and the Queenmother Nana Kosua Ameyaahene lII has banished Apostle Dr Owusu Kwakye for refusing to perform purification after Okomfo Sakumba alleged that Apostle Kwakye had planted “Juju” at the Berekum Roundabout.

Few weeks ago, there was a misunderstanding between Apostle Dr Owusu Kwakye and Okomfo Sakumba.

According to Okomfo Sakumba, he performed a “juju” for Apostle Kwakye who refused to pay forcing him to bring the nude pictures of the Apostle.

The two were summoned by the Berekum Traditional Council and were subsequently charged, Okomfo Sakumba was supposed to present three sheep whiles Apostle Dr Owusu Kwakye was to present six sheep for the purification rituals.

But Apostle Kwakye failed to bring the six sheep for the purification rites, the traditional council has therefore banished him from Berekum and its environs.

Source: first1news.com |Michael Sarpong Mfum|Ghana