24.03.2020 Social News

Parents Told To Monitor Children Closely While At Home

By News Desk
The Bibiani–Anhwiaso–Bekwai Municipal Director of Education, Mrs. Mercy Emefa Boateng, has called on parents to pay maximum attention to their wards whiles at home.

She said learning was not only limited to the classroom, therefore, parents should ensure that children took their studies and household chores seriously, stressing, “This is not a play time or time to lose focus and compromise discipline.”

Mrs Boateng said this in an interview with the Ghana News Agency, following the closure of all schools as directed by the President Nana Addo Dankwah Akufo-Addo, as part of measures to control and manage the spread of the pandemic in the country.

She asked parents to monitor the movements of their children while at home, paying particular attention to the kind of friends they move with, what they eat and other peer activities they engage in to ensure that they do not contract the disease.

“It's important for parents to confine their children at home, feed them well and help them adopt proper hygienic practices as prescribed by health authorities,” she said.

---GNA

