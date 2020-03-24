COVID-19: Pentecost Church Donate PPEs To Health Ministry

The Church of Pentecost, today, Tuesday, donated, personal protective equipment worth over GH¢45,000 to aid in the country’s fight against COVID-19.

According to the Church, the PPEs are to be distributed to all frontline health personnel in the country

Some of the items donated includes; nose masks, N95 respirators, face shields, goggles, hand sanitizers among others.

“Ministry of Health receives Protective Logistics from the Church of Pentecost to combat COVID-19. The items donated include coveralls, nose masks, N95 respirators, face shields, goggles, aprons, examination gloves, heavy-duty gloves, gumboots and hand sanitisers, among others,” the Church Tweeted.

The Church Of Pentecost also released 10 cinema vans to the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) to intensify COVID-19 public education across the country.

The vans, fitted with public address systems, were officially handed over to the Deputy Minister of Health, Alexander Kodwo Kom Abban, on Tuesday, March 24, 2020, following the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the church and the NCCE.

The intervention by the church is aimed at augmenting the Government's efforts towards ending the spread of COVID-19 by intensifying public awareness creation in the wake of the outbreak of the deadly disease.

The Church of Pentecost has also offered to fuel and maintain the vehicles as well as pay the drivers' allowances during the entire period of the exercise, which is estimated to cost about GHS 50,000.00.

Alexander Abban, in response, thanked the Church for the support and said that the gesture would go a long way to help the country contain the spread of the virus.

Coronavirus cases in Ghana jump to 52

The government has confirmed 25 new cases of Coronavirus in the country.

This brings to total, 52, the number of cases confirmed in the country with two deaths recorded.

The 25 new cases were confirmed among the 1,030 people who are under mandatory quarantine in the country after arriving at the Kotoka International Airport hours to the deadline for the closure of the country's borders.

The Minister of Health, Kweku Agyeman-Manu who made the announcement on Tuesday, March 24, 2020 said other persons in mandatory quarantine are yet to be tested.

---citinewsroom