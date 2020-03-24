Let’s abide by President’s directives on COVID-19 – Sunyani Municipal Assembly

Listen to article

The Sunyani Municipal Assembly in the Bono region has warned that it would deal decisively with any person or group of persons within its jurisdiction who flout the President’s directives on the deadly coronavirus disease.

“We wish to indicate that the Assembly would deal with people who disregard the President’s directive on social gathering to reduce the spread of COVID-19”, a Statement issued in Sunyani and signed by the Municipal Chief Executive, Justina Owusu Banahene said.

According to the Statement, the Assembly has constituted various committees to enforce the directives on COVID-19.

All hands on deck

“COVID-19 has become a serious health emergency in the country and it requires concerted and decisive approach to tackle it, however, all of us must always remember and comply with basic instructions, and promote hand washing with soap to avoid the spread of the COVID-19.”

“The Assembly would also want to entreat the public to cover their nose and mouths when sneezing or coughing.”

The Statement further encouraged everyone in the municipality, “especially churches, mosques, Keep fit Clubs, various gymnasium centres in the municipality to cooperate with the state agencies in the fight against the pandemic and be reminded on the ban on all gatherings until further notice as directed by the President.”

Pragmatic measures

Last Friday, the Sunyani Municipal Assembly fumigated the main market in the regional capital and other satellite markets in the area as part of measures to limit the spread of the coronavirus.

Besides, the Assembly has procured and supplied hundreds of Veronica buckets, hand-sanitizers and pieces of medicated soap to some public institutions while and also made some available at vantage points within the municipality to encourage the public to wash their hands regularly.