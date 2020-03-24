COVID-19: Ghana Tourism Authority Order Closure Of All Beaches

Listen to article

The Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA) has ordered the closure of all beaches nationwide as a precautionary measure against the spread of the deadly Coronavirus (COVID-19).

Since the first 2 cases of the virus were confirmed in the country, it has risen to 52 in the space of 2 weeks. Though the Health Ministry has announced that 18 of the infected are responding very well to treatment, 2 have sadly passed away.

In a bid to avoid the further spread of the Coronavirus, the Ghana Tourism Authority has instructed that all beaches should not be opened to the public.

“Under the auspices of the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture (MoTAC), the Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA) would like to remind the public about the government’s directive suspending all public gatherings. In this regard the GTA hereby orders all beaches to be closed to the public until further notice”, the GTA said in a statement dated Monday, March 23, 2020.

It added, “The GTA with the support of the National Security and the Ghana Police Service will begin patrols of the beaches from Tuesday, 24th March 2020, to ensure compliance with the closure order”.

Read the full statement from the Ghana Tourism Authority below.