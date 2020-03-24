Igbo People In Canada Commend Governor Ugwuanyi For Security And Peace Programs

A Canada-based pan Igbo socio-cultural organization, Igbo Cultural Association of Saskatchewan, has commended Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State for his policies and key achievements in the area of maintaining peace and security in the state.

In a press statement signed by the president of the association, Dr. Chidi Igwe and made available to press, the group noted that “security remains imperative for the development of any nation,” adding that “the governor's security programs are timely especially as the entire country faces unprecedented security challenges.”

The organization's vice-president and chair of special events and operations committee, Mr. Emmanuel Amadi, also stresses that the good thing about taking the security of life and property seriously is that Nigerians abroad can come home whenever they want in order to visit or do business and contribute to building a strong economy in Nigeria.

"As Nigerian-Canadians, security in Nigeria is of utmost importance to us because we would want to visit home whenever we are on vacation or invite partners and investors to do business in Nigeria without fear of loss of life or property," Mr. Amadi says.

The organization specifically expresses deep appreciation over the governor's Forest Guard Program in Enugu State, which according to them, “is creating employment opportunities in the state and will go a long way to fish out bandits who use those forests as hide-outs.”

"The Igbo community in Canada with our affiliates have been monitoring the Forest Guard Program. We are proud of the program which has become a model for other states especially in the South-West region," says the organization’s president.

The Igbo Cultural Association of Saskatchewan plans to honour the governor later this year in a colourful international ceremony for his efforts to provide security in the state.

“We urge other governors to adopt the forest guard model as it is one of the effective ways of policing and ensuring the safety of citizens,” Mr. Amadi says.

In a similar development, in 2019, as part of its commitment to promoting the Igbo language and culture in North America and beyond, the organization worked with various agencies, provincial and municipal governments in Canada to achieve the first official proclamation designating August 3 as Igbo Day of Arts and Culture in the country by both the Government of Saskatchewan and the City of Regina.

For more information about this organization and some of its programs and initiatives, including future announcements on this topic, please visit: www.icassask.ca .

Signed:

Chidi Igwe

Assistant Professor and Communications Strategist

University of Regina

President, Igbo Cultural Association of Saskatchewan