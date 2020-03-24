COVID-19: Akufo-Addo To Meet Market Women, Transport Operators

Listen to article

President Akufo-Addo will meet market women and transport operators to trade ideas on how best to stop the spread the novel coronavirus.

Today’s meeting which is at the instance of the President comes a day after some markets and lorry stations were fumigated in Accra.

Cases of the novel coronavirus in Ghana have hit 27 while the death toll has hit 2.

The Ghana Health Service confirmed the new cases on its website yesterday, March 23, 2020.

A total of 521 suspected patients, according to the Ghana Health Service, were tested for COVID-19 by Noguchi Memorial Institute for Medical Research (NMIMR) and Kumasi Centre for Collaborative Research (KCCR).

“Out of the suspected, twenty-seven (27) cases including two (2) deaths have been confirmed. All the twenty-five (25) confirmed cases are receiving treatment in isolation,” the statement added.

The Ghana Health Service stated that among the confirmed cases, “20 are of Ghanaian nationality, majority of whom returned home from affected countries. Seven (7) are of other nationals namely: Norway, Lebanon, China, France, UK.”

In respect of contact tracing, a total of 598 contacts have been identified and are being tracked, according to the Service.

