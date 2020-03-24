Coronavirus Pandemic: Kwahu East DCE Pleads With Residents To Protect District

Listen to article

As the issue of coronavirus pandemic escalates in the country, the District Chief Executive (DCE) for Kwahu East, Hon. Isaac Agyapong has entreated residents in his district to take their health seriously as the deadly disease continue to cause a scare.

According to him, Ghanaians should go by the directives given by health practitioners and pray to God as he believes these are the only preventive measures to end this deadly pandemic.

“Social distancing is very important in times like this. As individuals, we need to isolate ourselves from each other thereby avoiding crowded places. Therefore, if one has no business outside, I would advise him or her to stay indoors. It’s difficult to tell if a friend or a family member has the virus and you going out will expose you to a lot of people”, he said.

Hon. Isaac Agyapong added, “I will entreat Ghanaians to wash their hands with soap under running water and also sanitize their hand after doing so. Also one should avoid being all touchy when they meet friends or relatives.”

As of Monday, March 23, 2020, 6 more cases of the novel Coronavirus have been confirmed by health officials in Ghana. This makes the number of active cases 27 with 2 deaths.