Coronaviru: Cases Hit 27, Another Dies

Ghana has recorded another case of the novel coronavirus today Monday March 23.

This brings the number of cases to 27, the government dedicated website has confirmed.

It added that another patient has died making the number of deaths two.

The number of existing cases is now 25.

Out of the suspected, twenty-seven (27) cases including two (2) deaths have been confirmed. All the twenty-five (25) confirmed cases are receiving treatment in isolation. Among the confirmed cases, twenty (20) are of Ghanaian nationality, majority of whom returned home from affected countries. Seven (7) are of other nationals namely: Norway, Lebanon, China, France, UK, the website has indicated.

More soon...