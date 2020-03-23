Coronavirus: NHIA Limits Registration To Pregnant Women, Children And Needy

Following the outbreak of coronavirus in Ghana, the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) has limited the registration of individuals onto the health scheme.

The Authority is adopting such move as a way to decongest the district registration centres and tackle the spread of the virus among staff and the general public.

Effective today, Monday, March 23, the Scheme will provide services to only pregnant women, children under five years and other indigents to be determined because of what it says is their vulnerability in financially accessing health care services.

“In order to reduce congestion at registration centres, all NHIS District Offices will effective today, March 23, 2020, attend to the following groups only for new registrations and renewals until further notice – pregnant women, children under five years old and indigents as classified by the Minister responsible for Social Welfare.

These groups are considered vulnerable and should be protected against financial risk when accessing healthcare in these critical times,” the NHIA noted in a statement.

According to the Authority, it is strictly implementing the government's directives aimed at curtailing the Coronavirus pandemic in the country and is constantly reviewing its registration processes to ensure the safety of staff and its valued members.

Interim measures

Additionally, NHIS staff will ensure that there is adequate spacing of at least two metres between individuals in accordance with the directives.

For social distancing, the Authority has strongly encouraged all NHIS members to take advantage of the mobile renewal service to renew membership by dialing *929# on all networks.

Clients have also been advised to direct any inquiries to the NHIS Call Center on 054-444- 6447.

While urging the general public to remain calm and strictly abide by these protocols, the NHIS expressed its commitment to using its medium to achieve Universal Health Coverage in Ghana in spite of the outbreak.

In the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak, various organisations have developed measures that will allow for social distancing to be observed.

With 24 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ghana and one death recorded, the Ghana Journalists Association has, for instance, asked journalists to endeavour to use personal protective equipment such as gloves and face masks, especially when engaging infected persons or reporting from compromised sites.

Some organizations have also asked their employees to work from home as a means of curbing the spread of the virus.

The President on Saturday announced some measures the government is taking to prevent the transmission of COVID-19.

These include the closure of Ghana's borders and the testing of persons who may have come into contact with any patient who tested positive.

This was days after he announced restrictions on all public gatherings and closure of basic, secondary and tertiary schools.

---citinewsroom