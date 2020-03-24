COVID-19: Follow Doctor’s Directive To Avoid Spread - Kwahu East DCE

Listen to article

The District Chief Executive (DCE) for Kwahu East, Hon Isaac Agyapong has called for calm over the novel Coronavirus (Covid-19) which is rapidly spreading across the world.

According to him, Ghanaians must follow doctors and government directives on the virus in order to prevent further spread.

“Coronavirus has become a global problem. It has severely affected the economy in many countries. The NPP government is monitoring the situation and taking necessary measures. But I would request all to maintain hygiene and follow government directives”, Hon. Isaac Agyapong said in an interview with BRYT FM’s Evans Boateng.

While the health ministry continues to issue directives on measures to prevent contracting the virus, the Kwahu East DCE has stressed that everyone should stay updated.

Hon Isaac Agyapong also charged Ghanaians to remain positive as the coronavirus pandemic continues to spread across globally.

Meanwhile, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has announced some bold directives as part of measures to stop the spread of Coronavirus in the country.

His Excellency has placed a ban on church-related activities, mosques prayers, as well as all other public gatherings.

According to him, "all public gatherings including conferences, workshops, funerals, festivals, political rallies, sporting events and religious events such as services in churches and mosques have been suspended’.

The president has also ordered the closure of Ghana’s borders from the Sunday, March 22, 2020, to help reduce further escalation of the Coronavirus infection rate in the country.

As of Sunday, March 22, 2020, three more cases of the novel Coronavirus have been confirmed by the Health Ministry, taking the total number of active cases to 23 with one death.