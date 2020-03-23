ModernGhanalogo

Coronavirus Updates
Akufo-Addo's Advisor On Health Jabs NDC For Forming 11-Member Team To Combat COVID-19

By News Desk
The Presidential Advisor on Health, Dr Anthony Nsiah Asare
The Presidential Advisor on Health, Dr Anthony Nsiah Asare has said the formation of a parallel team on the Coronavirus pandemic by the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) was not necessary.

According to him, the move was an unnecesary favour seeking attempt since the team President Akufo-Addo has already formed was not partisan.

He rather called for a non-partisan approach to fight the disease.

He was speaking in a radio interview on Accra based Asempa FM's Ekosii Sen programme on Monday afternoon [March 23. 2020] monitored by Graphic Online.

more to follow...

---graphic.com.gh

