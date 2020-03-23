McDan Group Distributes 5000 Gallons Of Sanitizers To Gov't

Listen to article

McDan Group in collaboration with Maxtachem Limited has distributed 4.5 litre gallons of sanitisers to Government to aid the fight against the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19).

The sanitizers will be distributed to selected hospitals, security agencies, traditional authorities, organizations and communities across the country.

This was contained in a statement issued from McDan Group and copied to the Ghana News Agency in Accra.

The statement said in response to President Nana Akufo-Addo's request on indigenous entrepreneurs to produce hand sanitizers and potent drugs to mitigate the spread of COVID-19, McDan Group through its Foundation supported Maxtachem Limited to produce the sanitizers made from locally sourced raw materials.

It said the initiative was also to address the shortage of the products in the local market.

Dr Daniel McKorley, Chairman of McDan Group, was quoted in the statement as saying, for the past week the company assessed the concepts of over 250 entrepreneurs who were into the production of locally made hand sanitizers.

In the end, 10 of the entrepreneurs would be selected and supported with funds to be used as a working capital to produce the products in commercial quantity.

It hoped that this effort would mitigate the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic and help creative and innovative entrepreneurs to build sustainable businesses.

---GNA