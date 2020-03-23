Coronavirus: Report Symptoms To Health Authorities - Director

Listen to article

Mr Alex Bapula, the Sissala East Municipal Director of Ghana Health Services, has advised the public to immediately report themselves to health facilities when they show symptoms of the coronavirus disease.

The symptoms, he named included; sore throat, cold, running nose, fever with body pains with temperatures above 38 degrees among others.

Three centres have been designated in Wa, Tumu and Nandom to in the Upper West Region to deal with any suspected case of COVID-19.

Mr Bapula said this during a sensitization programme at Tumu where measures to combat the spread of Covid-19 were discussed.

He said the Tumu Municipal Hospital did not have a quarantine facility but a sideward has been reserved to quarantine any suspected case, should it receive any.

Mr Bapula said the number one preventive measure against the COVID-19 was by observing good personal hygiene including good sanitation, use of alcohol sanitizer and isolation of oneself after detecting infection of the virus.

He advised that residents who could afford alcohol-based sanitizers “should resort to the golden principle to wash their hands regularly with soap under running water”.

He urged persons without pipes or taps to practice proper handwashing by fetching water with a calabash or bowl by allowing somebody to pour it on their hands.

Mr Bapula said, “As of now, there is no specific treatment for coronavirus, but efforts were being made by the World Health Organization (WHO) and other partners to find the cure”.

He also urged all to adhere to the directives issued by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on the suspension of all public gatherings including funerals, religious related activities, and festivals among others.

Mr Karim Nanyua, the Sissala East Municipal Chief Executive, appealed to citizens to observe the safety arrangements meant to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

“I would not want a situation where you would force us to use the security to enforce these rules,” he stated.

In another development, Alhaji Mubarak Niadere Fehe, the Tumu Chief Imam, in strict adherence to the President's directive, announced the suspension of Friday prayers, Jummah, at the Tumu Central Mosque.

He called on Muslims to continue to "practice personal hygiene, avoid crowded place like funeral and keep a distance away from each other until the four weeks is over”.

Both the AL Sunnah Central Mosque and the Ahmadiyya Mosque in Tumu did not observe last Friday Jummah.

