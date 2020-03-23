Tourism Authority Orders Closure Of All Beaches

The Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA) has ordered the indefinite closure of all beaches across the country as part of measures to slow the spread of the COVID-19 disease.

Ghana has so far recorded 24 cases of the Coronavirus disease with one death. Globally Over 340,000 people have been infected with over 15,000 deaths.

All social gatherings have been banned by the President with Ghana’s borders also closed to traffic. But beaches and other restaurants were opened to business.

In a statement, the Ghana Tourism Authority stated that the move is in line with directives suspending all public gatherings.

The statement added that “in this regard, the GTA hereby orders all beaches to be closed to the public until further notice. The GTA with the support of National Security and the Ghana Police Service will begin patrols of the beaches from Tuesday, 24th March 2020, to ensure compliance with the closure order.”

The statement concluded by reminding the general public and tourist business operators to be mindful of the precautionary measures announced by the President of the Republic to fight the COVID-19 Pandemic.

---starrfmonline