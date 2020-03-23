Coronavirus: MPs Run From Parliament; Relocate To International Conference Centre

The Speaker of Parliament, Professor Aaron Mike Oquaye, has hinted that the Legislature is likely to relocate to the Accra International Conference Centre (AICC) to enable MPs to follow the social distancing measures.

According to the Speaker, the Conference centre is spacious and would allow all parliamentarians to properly observe the measures against the spread of the COVID-19 disease.

“As the Majority Leader suggested the other day, we are in the process of making all relevant arrangements if we can relocate temporarily to the conference centre…and carry on. Maybe this would make people realise that Parliament is in need of a more spacious place,” the Speaker of Parliament said on Monday.

Coronavirus cases in Ghana have jumped to 24 from 21, as of Sunday evening.

The update was posted on the government website dedicated to matters concerning the virus.

Details of the new cases have not been disclosed. Among the confirmed cases, seventeen (17) are of Ghanaian nationality and seven (7) other nationals namely: Norway, Lebanon, China, France, UK.

With regards to contact tracing, a total of 575 contacts have been identified and are being tracked.

