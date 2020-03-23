Coronavirus: Academic City Adopts Virtual Classroom For Students

Listen to article

Academic City University College, a premium STEAM and Entrepreneurial tertiary education has resumed active teaching and learning sessions online to enable students continue their education. This is as a result of the shut-down of the physical university due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Prof. Fred McBagonluri, President of Academic City explained that the university has adopted a virtual classrooms mechanism to create an environment where faculty and students can engage, interact and discuss presentations and assignments in the comfort of their homes.

“At Academic City, learning never stops no matter the situation. Currently, all our students have signed on to the zoom conference app and will be available online at designated hours for sessions with their respective faculties,” he stressed.

Prof. McBagonluri made this known in response to media queries about plans of the university during the shut-down of educational institutions as directed by the Government of Ghana as part of precautionary measures in the fight against the spread of COVID-19.

President Nana Akufo-Addo on Sunday, March 15 directed that schools and universities in the country should close from Monday, March 16, 2020.

“All Universities, Senior High Schools, and basic schools, i.e. public and private schools, will be closed Monday, 16th March 2020, till further notice. The Ministry of Education, in collaboration with the Ministry of Communication, has been tasked to roll out distance learning programmes,” he said.

According to Prof. McBagonluri “As it stands, we are unable to tell when the situation is going to normalize for schools to resume. Academic City as a forward thinking university, we want to support our students while at home by ensuring continuity of classes in real time using technology.”

Faculty members will be available the whole time to respond to all programme and subject related queries from students.

Mrs. Ruth Kwakwa, the Dean of Students and Community Affairs assured that her team will continue to work with students to provide remote coaching and career development services. She urged all to adhere to the basic precautionary measures to prevent the spread of the virus.

Academic City’s fully digitized state-of-the-art campus located at Haatso will continue to be cleaned and sanitized regularly as students are away. The university offers elite undergraduate degree programs in Engineering, Information Technology, Business Administration and Communication Arts.