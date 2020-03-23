GNECC Calls On Gov’t To Fast-Track Rollout Of Distance Learning Programs On TV, Radio

Listen to article

The Ghana National Education Campaign Coalition (GNECC) has urged the government to fast-track the rollout of distance learning programs to engage school children while they stay at home through the Coronavirus (Covid-19) period.

The government has shut down all schools both public and private to combat the spread of the deadly bug. In line with that, all students from the lower level to the university level are currently at home.

In a statement, GNECC urges government to speed up the rollout of distance learning programs on television and radio to keep students occupied while they stay at home.

“We urge the government to fast-track the rollout of distance learning programs on various media platforms to engage the children while at home. We recommend the use of television and radio which have an extensive reach so that no child is left out of the learning process”, the statement signed by GNECC interim chairman, Joseph Atsu said.

It also adds, “We also remind parents of their important role in ensuring the children, and indeed, the entire family are protected while staying at home during this period”

“As a coalition, we promise to continue to complement the effort of the government to ensure a friendly learning environment for children of this country”, the statement concluded.

Read the full statement from GNECC below.