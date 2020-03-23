ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Coronavirus Updates As It Happens (2020-03-23)
23.03.2020 Business & Finance

COVID-19: More Local Industries Venture Into Hand Sanitizer Production

By News Desk
Following the upsurge in the prices of hand sanitizers in the country due to the demand from Ghanaians to combat COVID-19, some Ghanaian companies have started manufacturing hand sanitizers at a cheaper cost.

Some pharmacies and supermarkets in the country increased the price of hand sanitizer by 200 percent others 1000 percent.

However, the good news is that more companies and institutions have started manufacturing hand sanitizers at a cheaper cost. One of such companies is Kasapreko Company Limited.

GIHOC Distilleries is also out with a hand sanitizer. Apart from this, the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology in Kumasi and Sunyani Technical University have ventured into the production of hand sanitizers.

The KNUST’s University Relations Officer, Dr. Norris Bekoe said the sanitizers were yet to hit the open market but were available for bulk order by wholesalers.

Renowned Broadcast Journalist, Kofi Okyere Darko (KOD) on his Facebook wall commended Kasapreko Company Limited for coming out with the hand sanitizer.

---First1news.com

