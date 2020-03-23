Multimedia Journalist In Self-Quarantine

A Broadcast Journalist with Multimedia in Ghana, KMJ has indicated that he is quarantining himself for the next 14 days.

KMJ known in private life as Kpekpo Maxwell Justice is the host of Showbiz Now on Joy Prime on Multitv.

“I will be staying off all major activities including hosting my TV show; Showbiz Now which airs on Joy Prime, Multi TV and also on DSTV channel 281,” a statement issued on Tuesday read.

“While others may be scared of the stigmatization that comes with this decision, I believe this is the right thing to do as a responsible public figure to ensure that people around me are safe. This will also help me thoroughly access my health as I may have come into contact with persons who may have the virus or not during my stay in the UK, filming my documentary.”

Ghana has currently recorded 21 Coronavirus cases with one death. President Akufo-Addo has ordered the closure of the country's borders to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Meanwhile, Musician King Promise has also disclosed that he is self-quarantining after returning from the UK.

He indicated that he is not seeing a symptoms of Coronavirus it is a good thing to do.

