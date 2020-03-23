A Clarion Call On All NDC Party Executives And Sympathizers To Help Stop The Spread Of COVID-19

Listen to article

The Western North Regional Chairman of the NDC, Mr. Michael Aidoo is by this release appealing to all Regional Executives, Constituency Executives and sympathizers of NDC in the Western North region to actively partake in the ongoing Covid-19 education in order to help curb the spread of the virus.

As directed by the leader and flag-bearer of our party, HE John Mahama, we owe it a duty to the Ghanaian populace this worthy cause. We all as patriotic citizens irrespective of our political divide must take up this cause.

Even though the President of the Republic, HE Nana Addo is being lackadaisical in his approach to curbing this virus, we must confront it with the sense of patriotism and urgency in order to contain the spread. Since the virus is a respecter of no man, its effort must be vigorous in order to deal with the seeming rapid spread.

As a vulnerable region, we need to take up this directive as though affected so we can achieve the needed results expected. We must ensure safety in our homes and borders as well.

Foreigners trooping into our country through our borders in the region must be reported to authorities so safety can be ensured.

All precautionary measures put in place must be adhered to and comply with by all.

Constituency Chairmen must oversee this appeal and directive of our flag -bearer.

Long live Western North Region! Long live Ghana! Sam Jerome RCO WNR