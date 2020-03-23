La Nkwantanang-Madina Assembly To Close Markets For Fumigation Today

Listen to article

The La Nkwantanang-Madina Municipality will on today Monday, March 23, close three markets and a lorry station to carry out disinfestation.

They are the Madina Central Market; New Road Market; Bohye Redco Market and theVRA Lorry Station.

The facilities, according to a statement signed by Mr Isaac Odoom Egyin, the Information Officer, on behalf of the MCE, would be opened on Tuesday, March 24, 2020 at 0600 hours for business.

"We wish to assure the general public that adequate measures have been taken to prevent the contamination of food items to avoid any incidence of food poisoning after the exercise," it said.

"We are, therefore, appealing to all affected persons and the general public to cooperate with the Assembly to ensure a successful completion of the exercise".

---GNA