Hon. Hashim Of Mion Gets Leadership Award

The District Chief Executive officer of the Mion District of the Northern Region, Alhaji Mohammed Abdallah HASHIM has received a leadership award for his role as the Dean of the MMDCEs in the Northern Region.

Hon Mohammed Hashim has since his appointment as an MCE was selected by his colleagues to serve as their Dean a role he has competently handled well.

Hon Hashim according to the Voiceless Media has played the role of coordinating, organising and inspiring his colleagues satisfactorily.

He has exhibited high leadership skills in that role and is also seen as a role model to not only the many youths in the Mion District but also the Northern Region.

Hon Hashim was among the first organised and recognised group of communicators of the NPP in the Northern Region alongside such communicators like Dr. Clifford Bramah of the Ghana Water Company, Chief Akilu Sayibu of the Voiceless Consult, Hon Salifu Saeed, Northern Regional Minister, Salifu Sule who is currently the Regional Communications Director of the NPP in the Northern Region among others.

During his days as a pioneer communicator of the party in the Northern Region, Hon HASHIM exhibited high leadership skills and later became a Parliamentary Candidate of the NPP in 2016 and is currently the DCE for the Mion District.

The welfare of his people and the development of his area has been of top priority to Hon Hashim hence the Voiceless Media leadership award to him.

The Managing Director of the Voiceless Media and Consult, Chief Akilu Sayibu praised Hon Hashim for his good performance in the areas of education, health, security, agriculture, roads, energy, and interpersonal relations.

Present at the awards ceremony were the DCE for Nanton, some constituency executives of the Mion constituency and some respectable elders of the Northern Region.