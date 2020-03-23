NDC & Asiedu Nketiah Switch To A Reckless And Heartless Mode While Ghana Fights Against COVID-19

Listen to article

The Covid-19 pandemic has caused the entire world a great ordeal and the fight for its cure still continues. Death toll keeps rising and it almost seems unmanageable as nations plunge into their best of medical intelligence in order to find out remedies.

In Ghana, the President and the entire government apparatus have committed full attention to dealing with the emergency at hand as it continues to infest not only humans but also the economy, education, and many other necessary resources. Several measures have been outlined to deal with the pandemic locally. Halting of several social gatherings, observing absolute hygiene and social distancing, just to mention few.

Meanwhile, the NDC and its elements have refused to see how urgent and necessary it is for the country to collectively deal with this pandemic. Their General Secretary Johnson Asiedu Nketiah took to the media space to display PRIME INSENSITIVITY of the whole matter by alleging that the whole hustle and bustle of the entire state apparatus was not to fight coronavirus but to rig elections for His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo (How low can a Secretary of any Serious Political Party Stooped) when there has been little or no focus on elections since the pandemic.

It is vivid that the entire opposition appears not to be a good alternative, hollow and without a message. What the entire nation expects from them in such times is their complete shutdown of propaganda and inclusion in working down the effect of the pandemic. But of course, when one has nothing to offer, the devil shall obviously find them something to offer and that is to perpetuate chaos where successes are expected.

The entire nation has the right mentality to decipher your bloody desire for power which has led you to go beyond squeezing persons out of the way in other to grab power again. But all we ask Asiedu Nketiah and the NDC is not for them to OVERLOOK the Importance of our Health and Life just to win Political Power Again.

...Signed...

Nana Boateng

NPP Germany Branch Communications Director.