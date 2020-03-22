Aserd-Ghana Advocates For Peace Before And After 2020 Elections

Listen to article

ASERD-GHANA and Partners organized the” SCHOOL AND PEACE DURBAR “to sensitize the youth about the dangers associated with Conflict and Non-Peaceful Existence living towards societal development.

This was one of the activities outlined for the implementation of the Second Edition of the ASERD-GHANA EMPOWERING THE SCHOOL CHILD PROJECT in the Bunkpurugu-Nakpanduri and the Yunyoo-Nansuan Districts of the North East Region of Ghana.

The goal of the durbar was to educate the youth on the various manners and strategies to serve as peace advocates in their families and communities for a peaceful living before and after the 2020 Presidential and Parliamentary General Election.

The Durbar was also a stakeholder engagement meeting to deliberate about the issues of conflict and various ways communities can adopt to promote peace and development in Ghana.

The Executive Director of ASERD-GHANA, Mr. Dimongso Kafari Benjamin in his speech explained the need for a peaceful living in the rural communities for their own development.

“the development of any giving society is linked to the peaceful nature of its people. Because the lack of peace in any community or country will scare away investors and other development partners or individuals from coming to such communities with their investment or developmental activities.”

According to him, many communities have lost several opportunities of that kind in the past and it has negatively affected their socioeconomic and societal development.

He sensitize the youth not to allow themselves to be used as vessels to cause crimes in their communities, which may endanger their future and that of the generations to come.

Mr. Dimongso therefore used the occasion and called on the Government, the Private Sector, CSOs/NGOs and other Philanthropist to come down the Bunkpurugu and Yunyoo areas with various development and economic activities since the communities are now enjoying an everlasting peace.

The North East Regional Minister, Hon. Solomon N. Boar, who doubles as the Member of Parliament for the Bunkpurugu-Nakpanduri Constituency appealed to the youth to stay away from bad behaviors that could promote Non-Peaceful living and take their Academic seriously in other to achieve their goals in the future.

He appealed to the traditional Leaders to continue preaching peace among people in their communities for their Development.

The Chief of Najong No.1, a suburb of the Bunkpurugu-Nakpanduri District, Naaba Paul Adambil-Laar, a retired Educationist, Chaired the ASERD-GHANA SCHOOL AND PEACE DURBAR.

He used the occasion to admonish the youth to serve as peace advocates in their communities for their Development and Peaceful living.

The Paramount Chief of the Gbankoni Traditional Council, Gbankoni Naaba Chamba Nasinmong Haruna Laar II delivered a speech on the role of the youth in promoting peace and Development in the Ghanaian communities towards a peaceful existence before and after the 2020 General Elections.

He advised the youth to embrace peace for societal Development and the Development of the Bunkpurugu-Nakpanduri District.

The occasion saw the Bimoba Musicians Union Performing some peace songs on the stage to advocate for peace.

They included Evangelist Jacob Laar (a.k.a Damibe), Musician Adams Sukumah and Musician Biiyiab Lawrence (a.k.a Nanlele).

They used their songs to Preach and appeal to the general public to embrace peace for the Economic development of their communities.