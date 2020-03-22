Suspected COVID-19 Patient In Damongo Test Negative

Listen to article

Test for Coronavirus involving a Damongo based Italian returnee has turned out to be negative, PAD FM sources close to the Savannah Regional Health Directorate reveals.

The patient who recently returned from Italy to Damongo, the Savannah Regional capital had been put on isolation as a precaution after he exhibited "cough-like symptoms.

His blood sample was taken to the Akomfo Anokye Teaching hospital in Kumasi for the necessary examination and the results turned out to be negative.

Speculations in the media were rife that Damongo had recorded a case of the deadly COVID 19, with the suspect being an Italian returnee.

The necessary contacts were made by health personnel at the West Gonja Catholic Hospital and the suspect voluntarily offered to be quarantined at the facility for the necessary action.

Italy is one of the worst-hit countries by the deadly COVID 19 pandemic with the largest daily surge in death cases reaching 627 and a total of 47,021 cases. So far,4,032 people have died from the virus in Italy.

President Akuffo-Addo has in his latest address to the nation ordered for the closure of Ghana's borders and the arrival of 50,000 Coronavirus testing kits into the country.

Ghana has so far 21 confirmed cases of the deadly Coronavirus with one death, leaving the total number of active cases at 20.

Earlier, the president as part of measures to curtail the spread of the virus, announced a ban on public gathering such as religious service, funerals; closure of schools; travel restrictions for people coming from countries that had recorded 200 or more confirmed cases of COVID-19; designated isolation and treatment centres at some health facilities, screening of travellers with thermal scanners at the country’s points of entry, among others.

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO),209,000 people have been infected by the Coronavirus globally and more than 8,700 people have died.

At least,87,000 people have recovered from the virus according to data collected by the Johns Hopkins University in the United States.JHU's global death toll has surpassed 10,000.

Ever since the outbreak of the virus, many residents have called on authorities to close down the Mole National Park at Damongo temporally, since it's a potential source of spread of the virus

Reliable information sourced by this writer indicates that the Mole National Park will be officially closed down tomorrow.

Source: Ananpansah B Abraham