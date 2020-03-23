NDC Forms Response Team To Help Stop Coronavirus

Former President John Dramani Mahama has said the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has submitted a proposal of a national action plan on combating the novel coronavirus to the Speaker of Parliament.

Speaking at a Service to end the three days of prayer and fasting declared by the NDC, the former President indicated that as evidence of their commitment to assisting government in the fight against the pandemic, a technical team has been put together to spearhead the affairs of the national action plan.

“I have also already announced that the National Democratic Congress (NDC) is committed to assisting government in this fight by availing all technical and logistical resources at our disposal. As evidence of our seriousness in that respect, we have assembled a technical team to guide our efforts and to lead the NDC's response to the evolving situation. The team is an assembly of experts from the many fields that will be required to implement a national action plan on COVID-19”.

“We have through our Minority Leader Honourable Haruna Iddrisu presented to the Rt. Hon. Speaker of Parliament what are the major points of our proposals and steps that may be taken to curb the spread of this plague and reinforce the readiness of our healthcare system, and to save as many lives as possible.”

Ex-President John Mahama has over the past week taken to social media to educate the public on some preventive measures to take in order to prevent the spread of the virus.

The Former President also indicated that “the immediate focus of the proposal is on the appropriate planning for a range of potential measures, including at the extreme a lockdown, should that become necessary as the realities of our present condition become clearer. Such a decision would impact the livelihoods and financial security of many of the most economically vulnerable people in this country and jeopardize the survival of many businesses. We will seek to propose a series of social interventions to address these unprecedented risks, and to ensure that loss of income does not become a barrier to the effective implementation of preventive measures”.

Members of NDC's COVID-19 response team

1. Nana Kofi Quakyi (Assitant Professor in Public Health/Specialist in Health Economics)

2. Dr. Vida Yarkong (PhD in Interdisciplinary Medicine)

3. Dr. Prosper Akanbong- Immediate Past CEO of Tamale Teaching Hospital and Physician Consultant.

4. Dr. Jehu Appiah: Senior Medical Consultant and former General Secretary of the Ghana Medical Association

5. Prosper Bani- Former Minister of Interior and former Head of UNDP's Crisis Prevention and Recovery Team for Africa's.

6. Dr. Zanator Rawlings- Medical Doctor

7. Alex Segbefia: former minister of Health

8. Mintah Akando- Ranking member on the parliamentary committee of Heath

9. Prof. Margaret Kweku- UHAS

10. Dr. Jonas Asamoah- Public Health Expert, Hawa Memorial Hospital, Osiem.

11. Mrs. Mawuena Trebarh – (Communications Specialist) NCB-HQ

