ASIG Commends Akufo-Addo For Drastic Coronavirus Measures

In the wake of alarming and rising figures of individuals in countries all over the world infected with the novel coronavirus, we Advocates for Social Intervention Ghana (ASIG) a Civil Society Organization leading genuine advocacy for social justice in the country wish to take this medium to commend the President of the Republic and his entire government machinery for the contingency measures put in place to ensure the safety of citizens and non-citizens in the country from the spread novel CORONA VIRUS (Covid-19 disease).

Since the outbreak of this PANDEMIC – as declared by the World Health Organisation (WHO) the Ghanaian media have exhibited utmost dedication in creating awareness and educating the public on daily basis in terms of the ‘dos and don’ts’; among other safety tips which is impressive. We are also taken this opportunity to commend the Ghana Medical Association (GMA) and their leadership for the swift responses and dedication in delivering urgent healthcare to all who require same.

And we are urging the government, media houses and the Ghana Medical Association to stay focused on the fight against the pandemic and neglect certain social, religious and political detractors; as we also commend the leadership of the Christian Council and the office of the Chief Imam for ensuring that safety directives are admitted and adopted by all to promote our country’s safety.

ASIG is, therefore, calling on the entire nation to remain calm, united, and adhere to all safety directives and surely it will all end in triumph.

Finally, ASIG is appealing to the National Media Commission and the Ministry of Communication to keep monitoring to ensure authentic media feeds and utterances to check certain pastors and social commentators who are making distasteful comments about the pandemic and related issues in terms of the cure; and since this is a purely medical terrain it would do us all more to allow the medical and pharmaceutical experts and the appropriate governmental departments or ministries.

God bless us all!

Signed: Emmanuel Arthur (Executive Director)