SSNIT Holds Brand Ambassadors Training In Sunyani

The Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT) has held a program to train SSNIT Brand Ambassadors (SBAs) for the Trust at the University of Energy and Natural Resources, Sunyani.

The SSNIT Brand Ambassadors’ training which was organized for some selected student opinion leaders who are assumed to be influential and vocal within the university community and its environs, was held at the GetFund Conference Room on Tuesday 10th and Wednesday 11th March 2020 respectively.

The Head of External Communications, Public Affairs Department of SSNIT, Mr. Charles Akwei Garshong, said the primary objective of training SSNIT Brand Ambassadors (SBAs) is to continue education about the benefits of the SSNIT Scheme, expand coverage and extend its services to the doorsteps of potential workers, students, new and existing members and the general public.

"In 2018, the Trust collaborated with the University Students Association of Ghana (USAG) to organise the SSNIT Infoshop at some selected Universities across the country. The Infoshop which has so far taken place in eight (8) campuses across the country has equipped participants on their right to social security and the need for them to ensure their employers pay their contributions on the right salaries," he said.

Mr Charles A. Garshong stressed that it is against this backdrop that the Management of the Trust, through the SSNIT Infoshop has introduced the SSNIT Brand Ambassador program.

The Sunyani Area Representative of SSNIT, Mr. Sylvester Teprey charged the SBAs to take the initiative very seriously and that, as Brand Ambassadors of SSNIT on campus they are expected to live and exhibit the values of SSNIT as well as continue to educate the entire university community, particularly their peers, workers, friends, family members and the general public on the benefits of the SSNIT Scheme.

Fourteen (14) students who were led by the President of the Students Representative Council (SRC) were identified as peer influencers and opinion leaders.

They were taken through a series of presentations and have been adequately trained and equipped with the requisite knowledge to spearhead this initiative within the campus and its environs.

A simulation exercise was undertaken to test the Brand Ambassadors on the knowledge gained.

The SRC president Mr. Joseph Adomako expressed confidence in his team and promised that they would take up the challenge to empower their peers, workers, friends, and employers within and outside the university community to take control of their pension as well as increase awareness and knowledge on the SSNIT Scheme.

The SBA program will continue to other Universities across the country.

ABOUT SSNIT

The Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT) is a statutory public Trust charged under the National Pensions Act, 2008 Act 766 with the administration of Ghana’s Basic National Social Security Scheme. As the operator of the First Tier of the Three-Tier Pension Scheme, it replaces part of the lost income of workers in Ghana due to Old Age, Invalidity or Death of a member where lump sum payment is made to dependents. It is also responsible for the payment of Emigration benefit to a non-Ghanaian member who is leaving Ghana permanently.

