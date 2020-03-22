UPP Welcomes The Legalisation Of Cannabis

Listen to article

On the 28th of October, 2019 the United Progressive Party made a proposal to the government to consider the legalization of Medical Marijuana under strict legislation.

We explained that this will help the presidents "beyond aid" agenda as he would not have to make available $100m dollars to fight COVID-19 contrary to his finance minister statement suggesting the unavailability of the money but applications have now been made to the IMF for $35m. This is embarrassing.

Jamaica has since not recorded any case of the COVID-19. Maybe there's an explanation to that but I am optimistic it's the healing tendency of the plant that has kept COVID-19 out of JAMAICA for now. If the president had just listened he wouldn't have to borrow to tackle a pandemic which we were warned about.

The government should consider;

1. Locking down Accra for the cases are increasing faster every day.

2. doubling the salaries of workers and paying them earlier to help them stock and prepare adequately.

3. Provide a stimulus package for business. Etc

It is not enough to just reduce fuel prices by a tinny percentage and that's it.

We need to look into legalizing marijuana and tapping all the benefits it presents.

.......Signed.........

Chief Bukari Kuoru

General Secretary Ag.