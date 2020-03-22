Obuasi MCE Hands Over Brand New Pickup To The Education Directorate

The Municipal Chief Executive for Obuasi Honourable Elijah Adansi-Bonah has handed over a brand new Pick up to the Education Directorate in Obuasi.

This was part of the 365 Isuzu double cabin pickups handed over to Metropolitan, Municipal and District Education offices nationwide by the Vice President His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akuffo Addo.

The move, according to Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, is in fulfillment of President Nana Akufo Addo’s commitment to ensure that the education sector is adequately resourced to deliver improved learning outcomes in the country.

In a short ceremony to officially hand over the vehicle to the Education Directorate, the Mce for Obuasi commended the President His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akuffo Addo for his investment in the Educational sector for the past three (3) years.

He said the challenges which hitherto hampered the efficiency of state institutions like the Ghana Ambulance Service, the Ghana Health Service, the Ministry of Food and Agriculture and the Educational Sector are gradually becoming a thing of the past after the government recently equipped them with vehicles.

"Government is poised to deepen decentralization hence it is working hard to resource all State institutions, all we need from the Citizenry is their continuous support", he added.

On her part, the excited Municipal Director of Education, Mrs. Regina Teni Mumuni commended the President for the ' One District One pick up ' he introduced to boost the Educational sector.

She said the vehicle will go a long way to boost teaching and learning. "The vehicles have come at a time where we are committed to increasing supervision in our schools to check teachers and students absenteeism", she emphasized.

The highly experienced Educationist advised her colleague Directors that they have no excuse this time around since Government has done its part in resourcing them to enable them to function effectively.