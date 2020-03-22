S/R: Over 500 Women Trained In Soap Making To Boost Economic Empowerment

Some 500 women in the Klaw enclave of the East Gonja Municipality of the Savannah region have been trained on soap production.

The programme which is an initiative of the Member of Parliament for the area, Adam Salifu Braimah, is aimed at empowering the beneficiaries by making them economically viable to support their families.

The Member of Parliament who was in the area to meet with various stakeholders on Covid 19 also inspected progress on the training program.

He admonished the beneficiaries to produce more soap and detergent for supply to communities to encourage education on hand washing.

Mr. Salifu assured them of his continuous support to alleviate poverty.

"My purpose of the visit is to see how we can collectively adhere to precautions against Covid 19 but I want to assure you that I will continue to support programs that will lessen our financial burden as keepers of the home"

The Municipal Chief Executive for East Gonja, Mohammed Tamimu who was with the MP appealed to the women to also train more people to get more people benefitting.

He noted the support schemes of the MP will complement the efforts of the Assembly in poverty reduction.

The women were grateful to the MP for the gesture. They gave the assurance, they will put in more energy into the production of the soap.

The MP later inspected some electrification and mobile network projects ongoing in the area.