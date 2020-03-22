Akufo-Addo Declares Fasting And Prayers Nationwide To Drive Out COVID-19

Listen to article

President Akufo-Addo, has declared March 25, a national day of fasting and prayers to seek the face of God in the fight against COVID-19.

"Let us pray to God to protect our nation and save us from this pandemic," he said in a national broadcast on Saturday night, his third to update the citizens on the status of disease in Ghana and efforts at combating it.

Ghana has currently confirmed 21cases with one death. The other 20 are responding to treatment, with eight of the patients whose condition have improved being managed from their homes.

The President said while citizens must strictly comply strictly with the prescribed preventive and response measures to deal with the pandemic, it was important to seek divine help and protection, therefore, both Christians and Muslims must pray to their God.

He expressed appreciation to the Christian and Muslim clerics who prayed for the nation on Thursday and Friday, respectively, for their commitment to the national cause.

He also commended all those working in the frontline, especially health, police, immigration and other security personnel, to contain the disease and provide essential care.

The President additionally thanked public-spirited entrepreneurs who were ensuring the availability of hand sanitizers and veronica buckets to facilitate the observation of personal hygiene.

---GNA