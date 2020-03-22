COVID-19: 137 Markets In Accra To Be Disinfected On Monday

In a bid to enhance better hygienic conditions in the capital in the midst of growing Coronavirus (COVID-19), the government through the Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development (MLGRD) will be disinfecting a total of 137 markets on Monday, March 23, 2020.

Ghana’s number of confirmed cases of the Coronavirus hit 21 on Saturday, March 21, 2020, with one person pronounced death.

While the citizenry has been advised to follow the outlined preventive measures put out by the health service, the government has planned to improve hygienic conditions of markets nationwide.

The Greater Accra excise will be carried out by the Accra Metropolitan Assembly and the Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development.

“His Excellency, the President of the Republic, directed the Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development (MLGRD) to coordinate with metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies (MMDAs) to enhance the conditions of hygiene in markets across the country.

“In pursuit to the directives, a number of activities have been initiated including the disinfection of markets, public education and sensitization of market women on the Covid-19.

“In view of this the general public is hereby informed of the disinfection 137 markets in the Greater Accra Region on Monday 23rd March, 2020”, a statement signed by Minister for MLDRD, Hon. Hajia Alima Mahama said.

The statement concludes, “The Ministry requests the cooperation of the general public especially, traders and all persons conducting businesses in the markets, in this all-important exercise.

“We count on your usual cooperation”.

Below is the full statement and markets that will benefit from the disinfection exercise: