Kwahu Kotoso Chief suspends of Educational and Development Projects Fund

The Chief of Kwahu Kotoso, Nana Kwakye Owusu II has suspended until further notice, the official inauguration of the Kwahu Kotoso Educational and Development Projects Fund.

This is in compliance with the strict directive by the Kwahu Traditional Council to cancel all pending social gatherings in support of the Government's fight against the rapid spread of the deadly Coronavirus (COVID-19).

The inauguration of projects fund was scheduled to coincide with this year's annual Kwahu Easter celebration from 10th to 12th April 2020 at Kwahu Mpraeso.

The Alfred Noble University in Ukraine was to use the same occasion to award the Kwahu Kotoso Chief, Nana Kwakye Owusu Ansah II with an Honorary Doctorate Degree.

In a statement issued in Accra and jointly signed by Nana Kwakye Owusu Ansah II and Mr. Jonathan Attah Kwarteng- Head of Secretariat, the Kwahu Kotoso Chief apologised to all the invitees home and abroad for the inconveniences caused.

Meanwhile, the Fund when established will be used to set up a Scholarship Scheme to sponsor needy students at the basic, secondary and tertiary levels, provide teaching and learning materials to deprived schools, accommodation for teachers and nurses, set up Vocational Training School to train the unskilled and jobless persons, build ICT training centres and other educational infrastructure to make Kwahu Kotoso a Model Town in Ghana.