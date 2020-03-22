C/R: One Dead, Two In Bad Condition In Car Crash Near Apam Junction

One person has died instantly while two others are in critical condition after an articulated truck with registration number GT 5365-Z collided with a Hyundai Saloon car with registration number CR 415-12 on Saturday close to Apam junction in the Central Region.

According to the Apam District Police Commander, DSP Moses Osakunor, the articulated truck which was heading to Accra from Takoradi burst a tyre forcing it to crash into the saloon car which was heading to Cape Coast from Accra.

Speaking to Citi News, DSP Moses Osakunor indicated that the body of the deceased has since been deposited at the St. Luke Catholic Hospital in Apam whilst the injured are also receiving treatment at the same facility.

“There was an accident this evening around Apam junction around 5 pm. We received a call that there was an accident so we rushed there and realised that an articulated truck that was heading to Accra from Takoradi had collided with a Hyundai saloon car which was Takoradi-bound. From eyewitnesses, the articulated truck burst a tyre causing it to move into the lane of the saloon car. There were two people in the saloon car– the driver and a lady who appears to be his wife. The lady died on the spot but the man who is in critical condition is responding to treatment at the hospital,” DSP Osakunor said.

He also called on drivers who use that stretch to “check their speed as accidents on that road are becoming rampant. Even though it is called an accident, if they reduce their speed we can check it”.

Five dead, many injured in crash on Accra-Takoradi road

In February 2020, Five persons died with about 15 others injured in a car crash on the same stretch.

The victims were sent to the St Luke Catholic Hospital in Apam for medical attention.

—citinewsroom