Coronavirus: Ghana To Shut Down Airport, Close Borders On Sunday

President Akufo-Addo has directed the Ghana's borders both land and the airport to be shut down effectively midnight of Sunday March 22.

He said the borders will be closed down for two weeks to help combat the deadly bug.

He added that anyone traveler who arrives before Sunday midnight will undergo the 14days quarantine and test.

The President said this during his third address to the nation Saturday 21st March.

Below is highlights of his address:

1. All borders will be closed to passengers from Sunday midnight for two weeks.

2. All contacts( persons who have come into contact with infected person) will be tested for the virus.

3. Recalling of retired health professionals to help in preventing the spread.

4. Avoid unnecessary body touch.

5.Wash your hand regularly with soaps and sanitized your hands with alcohol bases sanitizer.

6. National Day of Fasting and Prayer to be observed by all on Wednesday.

7. 50,000 test kits ordered and to be arrived in the country soon.