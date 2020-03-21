ModernGhanalogo

21.03.2020 General News

Coronavirus: Ghana Records First Death

By News Desk
1 HOUR AGO

Ghana has recorded its coronavirus-related death.

A 61-year-old Lebanese man who was diagnosed with the disease recently is believed to have died at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital in Kumasi.

There is no official confirmation yet from the Ghana Health Service about the death.

But Deputy Health, Alexander Abban, has confirmed that the Lebanese man has indeed passed away.

More soon.

—Daily Guide

