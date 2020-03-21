Coronavirus: Ghana Records First Death By News Desk LISTEN 1 HOUR AGO Ghana has recorded its coronavirus-related death. A 61-year-old Lebanese man who was diagnosed with the disease recently is believed to have died at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital in Kumasi. There is no official confirmation yet from the Ghana Health Service about the death. But Deputy Health, Alexander Abban, has confirmed that the Lebanese man has indeed passed away. More soon. —Daily Guide
